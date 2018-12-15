Cedric the Entertainer has a street named in his honor in north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Cedric the Entertainer is an award-winning actor, comedian, producer, philanthropist and he moved to St Louis when he was about 10-years-old. Cedric graduated from Berkeley Senior High School.

He’s one of the Original Kings of Comedy.

On Saturday he was crowned with a top honor in his hometown St. Louis.

“When I think of St. Louis I think about my mother, where I grew up, and all the streets. The places I have been down that became a fabric of who I am,” said the comedian.

“This has been a long journey. It was a journey of love that I discovered that I can do comedy. I would go and perform where ever I could. I did not worry about sometimes people would just pay me a chicken wing, I would gladly take six wings to do these jokes.”

The unveiling ceremony of Cedric The Entertainer Way was held Saturday morning at the corner of Olive Street and Vandeventer Avenue in front of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Alumni House as Mayor Lyda Krewson proclaimed it Cedric The Entertainer Day!

Steve Conway of the mayor's office was on-site to bestow the proclamation and to oversee the unveiling on behalf of Mayor Krewson. Sam Boyd, Polemarch of the St Louis Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, is also very excited and plans to illuminate the festivities as well, hosting the post unveiling reception.

The historic street-naming recognizes Cedric as a contemporary icon as well as a dedicated philanthropist. Not only does the unique honor serve to celebrate and highlight Cedric's many career achievements, but it is also a great reminder of his extensive charitable endeavors which have supported the entire St. Louis community over the years, including his annual fundraising gala newly titled "A Not So Silent Night" taking place later Saturday night at 7:00 pm in the Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta in the Khorrassan Ballroom.