× Father gets suspended sentence for injuries to son in crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A St. Louis man accused of causing a crash while drag racing that severely injured his 2-year-old son has been given a suspended sentence.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 31-year-old Nathaniel Robinson received that seven-year suspended prison sentence on Thursday. Robinson can avoid prison if he meets the conditions of a five-year probation term that include taking parenting classes and maintaining full-time employment.

Robinson was charged with felony child endangerment after police say he was racing about 2 a.m. May 13 on Natural Bridge Road with his son in the car. Police was driving 80 mph when he crashed into another car.

Police say the 2-year-old was not restrained in the back seat and was thrown from the car. A woman in the car also was hurt.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com