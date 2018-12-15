GSLABJ’s 2019 Minority Journalism Workshop seeking applicants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - If you have or know of a St. Louis high school junior or senior who’s interested in a journalism career, we have an opportunity for that young person! The 2019 Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists’ Minority Journalism Workshop is open for applications.

The free program spans four Saturdays starting in January and gives aspiring young journalists hands-on training from local professional journalists, as well as opportunities to meet and learn from community leaders.

The deadline to apply is December 21.