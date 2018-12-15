× Man and woman killed in early morning Hillsdale shooting

HILLSDALE, MO – Two people are dead after a shooting in Hillsdale early Saturday. Hillsdale police responded to the 2100 block of Cherry Avenue for a call of shots fired around 7:20am. Officers found a man and woman inside with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police believe a third person gained entry to the home and shot the victims.

The investigation is now being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. Call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.