Man found dead in Flordell Hills

FLORDELL HILLS, MO – A man was found dead Saturday morning in Flordell Hills. Around 7:55am, officers from the Velda City Police Department, who patrol the city of Flordell Hills, responded to the 5700 block of Jennings Station Road for a person down. Officers found a man dead on the ground. He is believed to be in his 40s or 50s.

The death is considered suspicious.

The investigation is now being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. Call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information in this case. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.