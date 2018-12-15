× O’Reilly Scores in Overtime, Blues Beat Colorado 4-3

Robert Bortuzzo’s blocked shot sent Ryan O’Reilly in on a shorthanded breakaway and O’Reilly scored the game winning goal in overtime as the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Friday night at Enterprise Center. The Blues were killing off a controversial stick penalty called on Vladimir Tarasenko when the game winning goal was scored. Colton Parayko scored two of the Blues four goals in the game. Ivan Barbashev scored the other St. Louis goal on his 23rd birthday.

Jake Allen stopped 39 of 42 shots to get the win in goal for the Blues. It’s the club’s second straight win, the first time they’ve done that since November 6th and 9th this season. The win improves the Blues season record to 12-14-4 and 28 points. The Blues finish their current home stand with a 2:00 PM game against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, December 16 at Enterprise Center.