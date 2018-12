ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County police are looking for a missing teen. Christian Fredrick, 15, was last seen by a friend at Hazelwood Central High School around 2:30pm Friday, December 14, 2018.

Police say that Fredrick recently told his mother that he was in “some trouble” after two men came to his home on December 13.

Fredrick is 5′ 10″, 135 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. There is no description of the clothing he was last seen wearing.