The Thread: More Than A Float

ST. LOUIS - Tim visits Float Center Shiloh to experiencing floating for the first time. However, space is limited, and he must share a float with a familiar face! As Tim invades his friend's comfort zone, learn about several folks who have stepped out of theirs to step into their calling, like Erin serving the children of Malawi, Africa and her friend Dena supporting the mission, Melissa leaving her job to open a coffee shop that is so much more than a coffee shop, and friends Terri and Kate answering the call to organize a prayer breakfast. Get on board for the fun and fellowship, Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.
