MARINETTE, WS – The Navy’s newest ship the USS St. Louis was launched Saturday in Wisconsin. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and Senator Roy Blunt were on hand as the St. Louis was christened and sent into the water at the shipyard in Marinette.

The St. Louis is a littoral combat ship- designed for missions near the shoreline.

The ships are considered to be the fastest and most agile ships in the fleet.