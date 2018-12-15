ST. LOUIS – Saturday volunteers packed food and gift boxes for 100 families in the Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis. The Boxes included two large, frozen chickens, non-perishable food, warm blankets and hygiene essentials, like soap and toilet paper. The parcels are intended to help families over the holidays.
Volunteers pack holiday boxes for the Ville neighborhood
