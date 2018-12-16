Alton area Toys for Tots campaign prepping for big holiday giveaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, IL - The U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program continues its mission to collect new, unwrapped toys during the year that become Christmas gifts for less fortunate children in communities across the United States.

The Alton, IL branch of the program is hard at work doing just that thanks to the generosity of the community. Their toy handout event will be at the Wood River VFW Post #2859 on Saturday, December 22, 2018. By the way, there is still time to donate a new, unwrapped toy.

Website: https://alton-il.toysfortots.org/