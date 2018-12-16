Children’s book aims to boost the confidence of little girls without hair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - A St. Louis author’s children's book is giving confidence and reassurance to kids who may have lost their hair due to a medical condition or illness. Chauna Payne wrote Heavenly Hair Ever After after years of consultations at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

In the book, Celeste is a bald fairy princess with an extraordinary power: growing hair for little girls who have alopecia or are going through chemo.

Payne says that social media and magazines show that beautiful children, teens, and women have hair, flawless skin and makeup, and great bodies. She wants children to know they are beautiful just the way they are.