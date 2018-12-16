× Florissant juvenile killed in accidental shooting

FLORISSANT, MO – The Florissant Police Department has determined a fatal shooting that occurred Friday, December 14th on Holly Lane was a tragic accidental shooting.

The incident happened around 10:55 pm.

Police say officers were dispatched to the residence where they found a female juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Two older siblings were at the residence during the shooting and it was later determined that the sibling found a handgun in the home. One of the siblings accidentally fired the weapon striking the victim.

Police say no charges will be filed at this time.