× Police ID victims in Hillsdale double homicide

HILLSDALE, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department has identified the 2 people who were shot to death in Hillsdale Saturday. The deceased have been identified are Dontay Davis, 25, and 21-year-old Ahmira McDaniel. Both resided at the residence in the 2100 block of Cherry Avenue in Hillsdale.

Saturday police responded to Cherry Avenue for a call of shots fired around 7:20 am. Officers found both Davis and McDaniels in a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police believe a third person gained entry to the home and shot the victims.

The investigation is being conducted by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

If you any information about the fatal shootings, please call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).