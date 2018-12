Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A Bedlington Terrier named "Vogue" won Best in Show Sunday at the 2018 AKC National Championship. Dr. Brent Mayabb, the Chief Vet Officer, along with trusty Golden Retriever model Jet visit Fox 2 News to showcase what judges will be looking for in a Best in Show.

For more information: www.AKC.org/nationalchampionship