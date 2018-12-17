Bond set at $1M for wife accused of murdering Ste. Geneieve man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTOSI, MO – A dramatic twist in the case of a missing couple in Ste. Genevieve County. One of them was found dead and the other is in jail for murder.

The couple was reported missing over the weekend. On Friday court documents indicate the husband reported to a deputy his wife had been making death threats towards him for the last few months but he declined to file an official complaint.

Susan Armantrout, 41, is being held on a $1,000,000 cash only bond after being charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse.

Detectives were collecting evidence Monday night at the Armantrout’s home. Officials believed Susan used a pistol to shoot and kill her 36-year-old husband Aaron Armantrout. Major Jason Schott is the Chief Deputy at the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff Department, “We know for sure the homicide happened in Ste. Genevie County at the residence.” He said it’s believed Susan then drove her husband’s body to a storage unit in Potosi. It appeared she had help in the crime and there could be more arrests

This all began to unfold Saturday after the couple’s pictures were posted as missing, a citizen called the sheriff’s department alerting officials that Susan was alive in Bonne Terre. They questioned her which led to the discovery of Aaron’s body which was found stuffed in the trunk of the couple’s BMW in the Potosi storage unit.

Doris Staffen lives in the Ste. Genevieve area, “We don’t have a lot of murders in Ste. Genevieve or even missing people as far as that goes.”

The chief deputy said they may investigate one homicide every two or three years in the entire county.

Court documents also indicated the homicide happened in the master bedroom of the couple’s home. That’s where detectives discovered a strong odor of cleaning supplies and bleach. And, the probable cause statement says a friend gave Susan ride to return from the storage facility.