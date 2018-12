Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Tim Ezell is the luckiest guy in the world. He is spending the whole morning with Santa Claus. On the flip side, Santa has to spend the whole morning with Tim.

You can also have Breakfast with Santa. Just head over to Eckert's this weekend:

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday Dec. 22 Sunday Dec. 23

8AM - 11:30AM

Eckert's Belleville Country Store and Farm

951 S. Greet Mt. Rd. Belleville, IL

More info: www.Eckerts.com