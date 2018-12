Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. - A vehicle has crashed into a light pole in the 7200 block of Olive Boulevard in University City. The accident appears to be serious. The vehicle is flipped over and wreckage is everywhere. The driver survived the accident but the extent of injuries is not known at this time.

First responders are at the scene. The road is closed in the area as they work on clearing the accident.

Bad accident in university city on olive blvd - watts st

