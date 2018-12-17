Crash on I-70 near Wentzville kills one person, injures two others

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Eastbound I-70 was shut down for a serious accident near Highway Z. There are several ambulances at the scene. Several people have been taken to the hospital and one person has been pronounced dead.

There were three vehicles involved in the crash. Two people were ejected from a red car. One person from that vehicle was taken to the hospital and another was pronounced dead. A person from another vehicle was also taken to the hospital for treatment. No medical services were called for the people in the third vehicle involved in the accident.

