Crash closes Poplar Street Bridge for over two hours

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Alcohol played a role in a crash on the Illinois side of the Poplar Street Bridge around 3:00am Monday. It happened on eastbound I-64 near the Cahokia exit.

According to Illinois State Police, a pickup truck slammed into a semi and went underneath the trailer. It took 45 minutes to get the two men out of the pickup, both were taken to the hospital and were alive.

Two lanes on the eastbound side were close for three hours. They opened up around 5:30am Monday.