× Donated Christmas trees to help local fishers catch larger game

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — What are you going to do with your Christmas tree after December, 25? The Missouri Department of Conservation wants it to help anglers catch fish.

Donated trees are a great place for fish to live. The Missouri Department of Conservation wants to use them to create fish habitats in north St. Louis County’s Spanish Lake Park, Lake 34 on the August A. Busch Conservation Area in St. Charles, and Cuivre River State Park in Lincoln County for use in the park’s Lake Lincoln.

MDC Fisheries Management Biologist Kevin Meneau says that: The trees provide woody cover that makes excellent habitat for invertebrates. These are an ideal food source for smaller fish, which draws them in like a magnet. This, in turn, brings in bigger fish and creates a situation that gives a boost to the lake’s entire food chain.

Details regarding tree drop-off:

Spanish Lake Park—12500 Spanish Pond Road, which is east off Bellefontaine Road approximately a half mile north of I-270. Signs at the park will indicate the drop off point.

August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area—2360 Highway D, St. Charles. The entrance to the August A. Busch Conservation Area is on Route D, two miles west of Highway 94. Signs on the area will guide visitors to the drop off point at Lake 34.

Cuivre River State Park–678 State Route 147. The park is located four miles east of Troy. Look for signs identifying the drop off location.

Christmas trees can be donated at these lakes between now and Jan.6, 2019.