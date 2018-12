MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL – The search for a missing 11-year-old autistic boy is over. He has been found safe in a wooded area just south of Wilsonville, IL. First responders in Macoupin County IL had been searching for the 11-year-old boy since 7:15 pm Monday night. The boy, Isaiah Young had been spotted heading north from Rice Street in Wilsonville wearing a black jacket with green stripes, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

39.068348 -89.853628