House Springs woman charged with murder after call to police about accidental shooting

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. – A 49-year-old Jefferson County woman has been charged with murder after a shooting over the weekend.

Police tell FOX 2 that Crystal Denson of House Springs called them about an accidental shooting at around 3:00am Sunday. When officers arrived at a home in the 5800 block of Carter Drive they found Robert Williams, 49, presumably suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later pronounced deceased.

Denson was not at the House Springs home when officers arrived. They say she fled the scene. She is now in police custody and charged with murder in the second degree. Her bond is set at $500,000.