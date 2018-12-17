Metro East students provide blankets to foster children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Troy IL (KTVI) - More than a hundred excited 4th grade students at Silver Creek Elementary School in Troy, Illinois have been working hard to make fleece blankets for the many kids in their area who live in foster homes. Organizers say it’s extremely important for foster children to have a blanket they know will always be there and follow them to wherever home they go. The service project at Silver Creek is in its third year and is near and dear to the heart of Fourth Grade Teacher Erin Heitman. She credits her own children with the idea for the blankets project a few years ago, and her students have embraced the campaign. In the last two years, the “Tying For Comfort And Joy” program has gifted more than 650 fleece blankets to Metro East foster children. More than one hundred additional blankets will put smiles on faces this year. If you would like to help out, you can still make a donation to the group via their Facebook page.