Wife charged with murder of missing Ste. Genevieve man

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO – A missing Ste. Genevieve man has been found dead and his wife has been charged with his murder.

Aaron Armantrout, 36, and his wife Susan, 41, were both reported missing over the weekend by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department.

Susan Armantrout and the couple’s 2013 Chevrolet Silverado were located late Sunday night.

The body of Aaron Armantrout and his 2000 Blue BMW 540i were found in Potosi, MO, on Monday.

St. Genevieve County has charged Susan Armantrout with 1st-degree Murder, Armed Criminal Action, and Abandonment of a Corpse. She is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.