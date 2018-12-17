× Missouri poacher ordered to repeatedly watch ‘Bambi’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri poacher has been ordered to repeatedly watch the movie “Bambi” as part of his sentence for illegally killing hundreds of deer.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that David Berry Jr. is to watch the Walt Disney movie the first time before Sunday and at least once each month during his one-year jail sentence in southwest Missouri’s Lawrence County. He was convicted there of taking wildlife illegally. He also was sentenced last week to 120 days in jail in nearby Barton County for a firearms probation violation.

Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Don Trotter says the deer were killed for their heads, with their bodies left to rot. Three relatives and another man also were caught in what conservation agents are calling one of Missouri’s largest deer poaching cases.