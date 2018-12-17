MoDOT halts work on section of I-44 until spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation opened all of the westbound lanes on Interstate 44 between Grand and Kingshighway over the weekend. MoDOT said the reopening was only temporary and work on I-44 will resume in the spring.

They said they also restriped the lanes over the weekend. The lane restrictions will go back in place in March 2019 so crews can continue their work on six bridges that run over the interstate. Crews are repairing three of the overpasses and replacing the other three.

MoDOT said in March westbound traffic will shift to the eastbound lanes.