ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The concept of "Elf on the Shelf" is taking to the skies. In a festive move, the Vancouver Airport has created an Elf on the Shelf-inspired photoshop challenge.

Since then multiple airports have been replying to the tweet with their own photos, like Austin Powers on the Towers and Nelly in the Belly.

It’s been real. We swear this is our last until next year - NELLY IN THE BELLY! pic.twitter.com/mP1nDhZZKO — Vancouver Airport (@yvrairport) December 14, 2018