ST. LOUIS - Sadie and Mollie are three-month-old Dachshund mix puppies soon up for adoption at the Metro East Humane Society.

They are the sweetest puppies and love to cuddle and have fun! They will be available for adoption later this week and would do well in any home.

You can visit Sadie and Mollie at the MEHS at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.