Police investigating deadly shooting in Jennings

JENNINGS, MO – St. Louis County Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Jennings. The shooting occurred around 3:25 pm in the 8800 block of Clifton Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that officers were dispatched to the area for a call for service regarding a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene they found a male victim in his teens or early 20s in the street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

If you have any information about this homicide, you’re urged to the police at 636-529-8210 or to make an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).