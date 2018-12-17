Two dead in Kinloch carjacking and shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINLOCH, Mo. — Two people are now dead following a bizarre situation in Kinloch that had several police departments on scene trying to piece it all together.

This all happened around 2:00am Monday in the area of Tuttle and Suburban Avenue. Police tell FOX 2 that three adults and a child had been sitting inside of a car when a gunman came up to the victim`s car and carjacked them. That's when we're told the gunman shot a man and a female passenger. That man then fled to a home on Tuttle knocking on doors trying to get some help.

When a homeowner opened up the man, he saw the man running across the street, and collapsing where he died. The other female died near where they got carjacked.

The other adult and child in the vehicle were unharmed. Now the search is on for the gunman and the car. Police have not released any description of this car.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.