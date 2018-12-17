Two people struck by Metrolink trains over the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — For the second time in two days, a man was struck by a Metrolink train. There is fencing along the tracks at Metrolink stations but that wasn`t enough to prevent two people from getting struck this weekend.

The most recent incident happened around 6:30pm Sunday on the tracks near the Cortex station near South Boyle. The St. Louis Fire Department says that the man who was struck was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Shuttles replaced the Metrolink train service for about 90 minutes last night between the Central West End And Grand Station as crews worked to clear the scene.

A man was struck and killed by a Metrolink train around 10:00pm Friday. That accident happened at the Busch Stadium Station on 8th Street. The man who was struck died from him injuries.

It is not clear why either of these people were on the tracks. All Metrolink trains are running on schedule this morning