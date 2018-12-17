You Paid For It: Jamestown Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A proposal to make something out of the vacant Jamestown Mall space has run into a brick wall at the St. Louis County Council.

The Stenger administration had backed a plan that called for turning the million-square-foot deserted mall into a logistics center with warehouses and the like. The project would be valued at about $200 million.

The administration said it would create about 1,000 jobs.

However, the plan has not gone over well with many on the county council and has stalled.

For one, Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray, who represents the district where the old mall is located, is not keen on it. Her spokesman said residents in that area want more than a logistics center.

But Stenger argues that St. Louis County only got one legitimate response to its request for bidders and that the logistics center was the only firm plan they have for the dead mall.