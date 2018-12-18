Activists hold candlelight vigil for Grant’s Farm elephant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A candlelight vigil was held to remember the last of three elephants that died within the past month at Grant's Farm. A group of animal activists gathered outside the location on Gravois Road Monday night.

Max, a 15-year-old elephant, died last week. Staff members say his tests were normal. No official cause of death for the animals has been released yet. Staff members say Max was impacted by the recent death of the two other elephants.

A spokesman tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the farm is planning a tribute for the elephants when Grant's Farm re-opens in the spring.

Park officials also say after this tragic time that they will not be bringing any new elephants into the facility.