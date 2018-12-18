Area businesses and colleges stepping up to aid students affected by Vatterott shutting down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKELEY, MO - After Vatterott College shut down operations nationwide, several St. Louis area schools and businesses stepped up to help the students and instructors left wondering, 'What's next?'

Todd Kiefer, General Manager of Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical Services said his company recruited many Vatterott students over the years. When he heard Vatterott suddenly shut down, he wanted to do something to help.

Kiefer is offering paid, onsite training at the Tiger Training Academy for qualified Vatterott students.

"We teach you how to install water heaters, panels, redo gas lines, plumbing drain lines, plumbing water lines, install bathroom fixtures," said Kiefer.

The company is based in Collinsville, Illinois, and services the Metro East. Kiefer said he will accept applicants from both Illinois and Missouri and no degree or certification is necessary.

"We offer full benefits, a retirement account, paid days off, a great work environment," said Kiefer.

Candidates interested in learning more about training at Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical services should call 618-288-6086 or email todd.kiefer@trusttiger.com.

For Vatterott students looking to continue their education, several area schools are ready to guide them through the application process.

The Academy of Pet Careers is offering free tuition to Vatterott students. President Joseph Schifano saying, "It is our hope that other schools will follow suit and help pick up the pieces for the thousands of students who have invested their time and savings into a degree they may never see."

There is still time to register for classes beginning in January at Jefferson College, Ranken Technical College and St. Louis Community College

Jefferson College will host a Student Resource Fair at the Arnold campus (1687 Missouri State Road) from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20. Jefferson College Enrollment Services and Financial Aid staff, as well as representatives from academic programs, will be available to provide guidance and answer questions. There is no cost to attend. No appointment is necessary.

Any student impacted by the Vatterott closure is encouraged to call the Jefferson College Student Help Hotline at (636) 481-3209 or 797-3000, ext. 3209 (TDD 636-789-5772).

Ranken admission counselors are available this week Tuesday, Dec. 18-Thursday, Dec. 20 from 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 21 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 22 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more information, or to make an appointment, contact Director of Admissions Ann Farajallah at 314-286-3339 or amfarajallah@ranken.edu.

STLCC Mobile Unit will assist students Wednesday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Express Scripts, 8640 Evans Avenue, Berkeley, MO, 63134. Express Scripts is located across from Vatterott College NorthPark campus, 8580 Evans Avenue. Students are asked to park on the Vatterott lot.

"We have digital technology available for them to apply, to check our course schedule, and then we also have staff to assist students with academic advising questions, admission and enrollment questions, and financial aid issues," said Matt Huber, Director of Enrollment Management.

Vatterott College students who are interested are encouraged to bring a photo ID and copies of transcripts or industry certifications, if applicable.