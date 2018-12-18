Boeing Aviation Fields in Forest Park to get $3.3M makeover
ST. LOUIS- The popular baseball/softball fields located next to I-64 will be getting a makeover.
The fields currently known as the Boeing Aviation Fields were last updated during Forest Park renovations from 1996-2003.
The long-planned $3.3 million-dollar project will include the following:
- Irrigating all fields that currently have no irrigation
- Adding new LED lights to fields not currently lit, therefore expanding evening play
- Retrofitting existing lights to LED lights to improve lighting and save energy
- Bringing the path that had run alongside Clayton Rd. within the picturesque greenspace
- Installing plantings to improve drainage and create a natural dividing line between fields
- Repairing and widening the inner path, including around the concession stand
- Creating welcoming new pedestrian entry plaza
- Realigning parking along Clayton Rd. and the road toward the Horse Stables, gaining additional free parking spaces
Funding for the project comes from donations to the Forest Park Forever private nonprofit conservancy. The project will be managed by the City of St. Louis.
It’s expected that the fields will be reopened in the fall of 2019 for the public to use.
Since 1995 Forest Park Forever has raised over $100 million to restore, maintain and sustain the park and its attractions.