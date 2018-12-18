× Hazmat spill snarls traffic at I-55 and I-255

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Hazmat crews responded to a hazardous material spill on the interstate in south St. Louis County.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the spill occurred at Interstate 55 and I-255/270 interchange.

Ramps from northbound and southbound I-55 to I-270 were combined into one lane. Two lanes were closed on I-270.

The Mehlville fire chief said the spill was a mild corrosive and it would take several hours to clean up.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said two lanes would likely remain closed through most of the evening rush hour.