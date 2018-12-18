Horse rescue farm in need of help overwhelmed with donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Last week, Fox 2/KPLR 11 brought you the story of a horse rescue operation in need of help after being cheated out of the hay they purchased to feed their animals for the winter.

One local business stepped up to help in a big way.

Mary Evans, CEO of Happy Hooves Equine Rescue, bought several thousand dollars’ worth of hay for the horses ahead of winter. When the hay arrived, Evans discovered the hay was moldy and could be toxic to the horses if consumed.

Evans reached out for help and the rescue operation received more money and hay than she could have asked for.

"It overwhelmed me,” she said. “It touched me and I can’t believe all the kind souls out there.”

“They really want to help us out and make sure we're set; that we can help these horses and more because we get calls every day from people that need a place for a horse.”

Happy Hooves rescues, rehabilitates, and finds homes for unwanted, abused, neglected, and abandoned horses.

Thanks to the help and donations, Evans said she’s able to get many of the horses ready for adoption.

“We try to do right by the animals and these people are just helping us to do right by them,” she said.

Brook Dubman, co-owner of Carol House Furniture, contacted Evans with some incredible news.

“He has offered his 200 acres of pasture land for us to farm hay for next year and years to follow,” Evans said.

The hay donation is expected to save the 501c3 organization thousands of dollars annually.

“A lot of people didn't realize we were here, so we appreciate the exposure,” Evans said. “We want to share it with the community.”