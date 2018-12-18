Man charged with murder in California, suspected of causing disturbances at St. Louis Area libraries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO - A man charged with the murder of a California librarian is also suspected of causing several disturbances at St. Louis area libraries. 56-year-old Ronald Seay is charged with the murder of Sacramento librarian Amber Clark.

Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report Brentwood Police removed Seay from the Brentwood Library after he exhibited strange behavior and refused to leave.

The director of the Ferguson Library shared on Twitter through his personal account an encounter with Seay from August. One of his Tweets reads, “He was here last August. He was ranting because his wallet had been stolen. He had (perhaps paranoiac-ly) decided to blame library staff, and was loudly (and aggressively) asking us again and again to check the lost and found.”

Another Tweet reads, “Shortly thereafter he called the library and made threats that if the wallet wasn’t found, he’d come after me. Expected, as I was the last one to deal with him.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Brentwood Police sent mental health counselors to Seay while he was jailed for the disturbance, but he refused to see them. The Post-Dispatch reports those mental health counselors did not feel Seay should be committed against his will.