Lawmaker proposes dissolving dozens of St. Louis County police departments

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A new bill looks to dissolve dozens of small-town police departments in St. Louis County. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that state congressman Justin Hill, a former O’Fallon Police Officer, is behind the bill.

The legislation would force any city with a population of 5,000 or less with an area of less than two square miles to disband their police department and contract for law enforcement services with either the county police department or a larger neighboring city.

It is not clear whether the Missouri Police Chiefs Association would back the idea.