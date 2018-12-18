Two people killed in accident on I-55 in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two people died Tuesday afternoon following a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 55 just north of Butler Hill Road.
The accident occurred around 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A tractor-trailer and car were stopped in the right lanes of the interstate due to the backup from a hazardous material spill on westbound I-270 at I-55. A pickup truck hit the car and pushed into the tractor trailer.
A woman died at the scene of the accident. A man was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck was brought to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.
The two right lanes of northbound I-55 would remain closed until 6 p.m.