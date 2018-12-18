Options for Vatterott students to continue their education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Support for displaced Vatterott College students is pouring in after the school closed abruptly, citing financial issues.

Jefferson College is helping with degree options, enrollment, and financial guidance for Vatterott students in Spring 2019. It’s a move Jefferson College is familiar with, having stepped up in 2016 to help students in the ITT nursing program complete their education when that for-profit school closed.

Any student affected by the Vatterott closure is encouraged to call the Jefferson College Student Help Hotline at 636-481-3209.

Ranken Technical College is another school stepping up by providing admission counselors the week of December 17 (Tues.-Thurs 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.). For more information, visit www.ranken.edu or contact the Director of Admissions, Ann Farajallah at 314-286-3339 or amfarajallah@ranken.edu

There is still time to enroll for classes at Ranken that begin January 7.

The Academy of Pet Careers is offering free tuition to Vatterott students and challenging the education community to step up to help.

“It is our hope that other schools will follow suit and help pick up the pieces for the thousands of student who have invested their time and savings into a degree they may never see,” saidJoseph Schifano, president of the Academy of Pet Careers. For more information, call 636-489-5356.

St. Louis Community College tweeted, “If you were affected by the Vatterott closing, STLCC is here to help. Come as you are, we’ll take it from here. Apply now at stlcc.edu//apply to finish your journey with us.”

St Louis Community College is setting up a mobile unit at Express Scripts, located at 8640 Evans Avenue in Berkeley from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to enroll students. It will be at that location again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.