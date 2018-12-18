Pair of rescued ‘Pit Bulls’ need to find forever home

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – The sudden death of a 20-year-old veteran has left a pair of pit bulls homeless. The mother of the veteran can’t keep the dogs as her rental does not allow dogs.

An animal control officer has evaluated the dogs and has found them to be fit and healthy. Harley is female, spayed and 7-years-old, while Simon is a 4-year-old male who’s been neutered. Both weigh between 55 to 6 pounds, are good with other dogs and love children. They are extremely bonded and cry when separated for only a few minutes.

If you’re interested in adopting the pair, please contact Christa Velbel.