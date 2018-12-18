× Hupp’s lawyers don’t want 2011 Faria murder case mentioned at 2019 trail

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Pam Hupp was not a suspect in the murder of her best friend in 2011. Betsy Faria was found by her husband, Russell Faria, with a knife in her neck after being stabbed dozens of times at their home. He was convicted of that murder. But, Russell Faria’s was acquitted after a second trial. So, the case remains unsolved.

Hupp has denied any involvement in the murder. She now faces murder charges for a 2016 death at her home. Her lawyers have argued that any mention of the Faria murder should be barred from her 2019 court case. They do not want the case to become the re-investigation of the death of Betsy Faria.

O’Fallon police arrested Hupp for Louis Gumpenberger’s murder in 2016. She claimed Gumpenberger, a man with disabilities, was trying to kidnap her.

However, investigators discovered Hupp lured Gumpenberger to her home after first trying to lure two other people. Hupp allegedly plotted the murder for days, in a twisted plan to make her look like a victim. Hupp may have hoped to get authorities off her back to escape further scrutiny.

Detectives have questioned Hupp about the note that was found on Gumpenberger’s body after the shooting. Parts of the note read, “Take Hupp back to house and get rid of her. Make it look like Russ’ wife. Make sure knife sticking out of neck.”

Hupp’s trial is slated for June 2019. Jurors will be bused into St. Charles County from Clay County so the courts can find people who don’t already know about Hupp or the case.

Read more about this update in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.