Penny Marshall, actress who starred in ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ dies at 75

Posted 1:01 pm, December 18, 2018, by , Updated at 01:17PM, December 18, 2018

HOLLYWOOD - AUGUST 12: (L-R): Actors Jack Klugman, Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams attend the ceremony honoring each actress with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 12, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – Penny Marshall, who starred in “Laverne & Shirley” before becoming one of the top-grossing female directors in Hollywood, has died. She was 75.

Mashall’s publicist, Michelle Bega, said Marshall passed away in her Hollywood Hills, Calif., home on Monday due to complications from diabetes.

Marshall starred alongside Cindy Williams in the hit ABC comedy “Laverne & Shirley,” which aired from 1976 to 1983. As a filmmaker, she became the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million with “Big,” the 1988 comedy starring Tom Hanks. She also directed “A League of Their Own,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Awakenings.”