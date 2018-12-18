Police believe same suspect is behind fraudulent purchases at auto dealerships

WATERLOO, IL – The Waterloo Illinois Police Department is investigating the fraudulent purchase of merchandise from an auto dealership from November 26, 2018. Police say the suspect used a fraudulent check to buy more than$1,000 of merchandise.

The department says two additional cases committed by the same suspect have also occurred in the St. Louis Metropolitan Area at automotive dealerships.

In all 3 cases, the suspect was driving a silver Ford F150 Supercrew Cab truck with a bedliner, chrome running boards, and chrome air deflector.

If you have any information related to these cases, please contact the Waterloo Police Department at 618-939-8651 or 618-939-3377.