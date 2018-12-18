Recipes: Texas Roadhouse loaded sweet potatoes & prime rib

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Loaded Sweet Potato

INGREDIENTS:

1 Sweet potato

1 cup marshmallows

2 oz Caramel sauce

DIRECTIONS:

Once you cook your sweet potato make an cut in the top of the potato. Using oven mitts open the potato by pushing the ends toward the center.

Place ½ the marshmallows into the sweet potato. Pour 2 oz of your favorite caramel sauce over the marshmallows. Place the rest of the marshmallows over the caramel sauce.

Put potato bake on an oven safe pan and put back in the oven on Broil. Remove from oven when marshmallows start to brown. Serve as soon as possible.

--------

Prime Rib

EQUIPMENT:

Mixing bowl

Whisk

Rubber gloves

Roasting pan

Oven

Metal pan

Cutting board

Knife

Temperature probe or bi-therm

INGREDIENTS

Prime Rib Rub

- ½ cup per 6# of prime rib

- 2 Cups Water

Marinade - this is not an official Texas Roadhouse recipe, but one that viewers can use at home

- 2 tbls Liquid Smoke

- 2 tbls Sugar

- 2 tbls Black Pepper

- ¼ cup Soy Sauce

- ¼ cup Kosher Salt

- ¼ cup Garlic in Oil

INSTRUCTIONS

* Always wash your hands and sanitize your work area and equipment before starting any recipe.

Step 1

- Create your rub using your favorite seasonings and a little bit of liquid.

- Using the rub make sure to cover then entire piece of meet you are cooking, including the bottom.

- Place seasoned piece of meat in the roasting pan and cover with plastic wrap.

- Allow to sit at least 4 hours refrigerated, with the preference being overnight.

Step 2

- Preheat oven to 300° F.

- Adjust your shelves placing one shelf on the very bottom and one shelf in the center of the oven for the meat.

- Using a metal pan, fill it with water and place it on the bottom shelf of the oven.

- Place the roasting pan with meat in the oven uncovered.

- Using a stay-in-place thermometer or a bi-therm check the internal temperature of the meat every 30 minutes after the first hour of cooking.

- Once meat is finished cooking remove from the oven.

Step 3

- Once the Prime Rib is cooked to your desired doneness, carve into steaks of your desired thickness and serve.

Note:

* The temperatures are a guide for your cooking determinations

140° F - rare to medium rare

150° F - medium

160° F - medium well

170° F - well

OPTIONS:

Rub: Try using variations of the rub to make exciting dinner options for you and your guest.

Service: Using variations of the rub as mentioned above, buy a whole ribeye, cut it into three equal pieces and rub each piece with a different rub and cook. This will give everyone a chance to try three differently flavored meats during a meal.

------

