St. Louis County council to vote on $35 M in budget cuts

CLAYTON, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council could make some big decisions about major budget cuts today. They will vote on whether to cut $35 million from the budget. The plan dips into different departments to make that happen, including the police department

Some council members call St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger's budget flawed. They say the spending plan far exceeds projected revenue and the county would run out of reserves by the end of next year. The council is proposing a plan that makes major cuts to the budget.

The cuts would come from parks, the health department, and nearly $5 million from the St. Louis County Police budget. Police Chief Jon Belmar says the cuts jeopardize public safety.

Budget Committee Chair Rochelle Walton-Gray says the money budgeted last year was not spent. Chief Belmar says they had plans for the money as part of a long-term strategy.

The meeting for this vote is set for 3pm today.