Suspect charged in Hillsdale double homicide

HILLSDALE, MO - Heartbreak in Hillsdale. A deadly home invasion leaves an honors college student and a father of six dead. The victims were shot in front of their family.

Family members say the horrible tragedy all unfolded while 6 kids where in the home.

Their ages range from age 7-months-old to 7-years-old. Now the kids are left without their father and their aunt who had just returned home for college with dreams of becoming a nurse.

St. Louis County Police say it all unfolded Saturday morning around 7 a.m. in the 2100 block of Cherry Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found the bodies of 21-year-old Ahmira McDaniel who had just returned home with honors as a college student at Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee and her brother-in-law.

25-year-old Dontay Davis a father of six.

Nine people were inside the home when the tragedy occurred including Davis kids.

Police say 26-year-old Marvin Butler Dickerson walked in the house and opened fire.

“He entered the home and shot my daughter and proceeded to kill my son-and-law, around the children, it's Christmas time and they are having a hard time understanding why.

Ahmira’s mother says her daughter had just started a new job the day before the murder.

I still cannot wrap my mind around this still not understanding she was not that type of person, they were not that type of people,” said Antoinette Davis

Ahmira was set to continue her education next month to become a nurse.

We are also told Davis was a loving father and his kids will miss him dearly.

On Tuesday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Marvin Butler-Dickerson, 26, of the 5700 block of Page Boulevard in St. Louis for two counts of Murder in the First Degree, two counts of counts of Armed Criminal Action, and one count of Burglary in the First Degree. Butler-Dickerson is being held without bond.

The probable cause statement reads: ‘Defendant forced entry into a home, shot and killed Ahmira McDaniel and shot and killed Dontay Davis. Defendant confessed to the shootings.’

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are conducting the investigation.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral expenses and the six kids now left without a father.