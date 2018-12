Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Some lucky children will wake up Christmas morning with a new bike thanks to the Toys For Tots campaign. The Marines are teaming up with Willert Home Products to collect those bikes.

Last year 25,000 kids received gifts. This year, the charity expects to deliver gifts to 40,000 kids.

Willert Home Products is the St. Louis region collection and distribution point. They have been collecting toys and filling orders! Wednesday is the bicycle giveaway.